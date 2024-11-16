Suspect follows woman into building, makes threats and inappropriate gestures in DC: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an incident that took place in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to the 1000 block of First Street Southeast for reports of a suspicious person on Friday, November 15, around 12:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown suspect approached a woman and pursued her into her building while making threatening gestures and inappropriate comments. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.