Suspect in custody after mom found dead at Gaithersburg home, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro

A tragic incident unfolded in Montgomery County on Monday morning when police received a call from a person claiming they had killed their mother.

The call was made to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Emergency Communications Center at approximately 9:53 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene on Olive Tree Way in a Gaithersburg single-family home neighborhood. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a woman outside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was still present when officers arrived, was taken into custody without any issues.

The victim’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities stated that the names of both the victim and the suspect will be released after proper notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover the details surrounding this heartbreaking incident.

FOX 5’s Lili Zheng is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.