Suspect charged after stabbing man to death in Prince George's County: police

A 45-year-old has been charged with the deadly stabbing of another man in Prince George’s County, police say.

Nelson Ford was taken into custody early Tuesday in connection to the stabbing that left 41-year-old Christopher Woodland over a week ago.

According to police, officers were called to the scene in the 5600 block of Silver Hill Road in the unincorporated section of District Heights around 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

When they arrived, officers found the victim in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were able to identify Ford as the suspect . Detectives believe Ford and Woodland, who already knew each other, got into an argument and Ford stabbed Woodland.

Ford is charged with first and second-degree murder and related offenses. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective can call 301-516-2512.