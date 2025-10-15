Suspect charged with 8 counts of attempted murder in Leonardtown bar shooting

article

A suspect has been arrested following the shooting at Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown over the weekend that left two people injured.

Arrest made in Leonardtown shooting

What we know:

Detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office identified Shaekwon Talib Jackson, 24, of Lexington Park, as a suspect in the shooting.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Mane Pooh Lane, where a GLOCK 9mm was recovered. Jackson faces 19 charges, including:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

Four counts of attempted second-degree murder

Four counts of assault first-degree

Four counts of assault second-degree

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

Wearing/carrying a loaded handgun on or about their person

Wear a handgun on or about their person

Jackson was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await a bond hearing.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The backstory:

The altercation reportedly began inside Action Lounge and Billiards before moving to the parking lot, according to police. Deputies responded to reports of a large fight around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

While en route to the call, deputies were told that shots had been fired. Police arrived to find the crowd dispersing. Two victims later appeared at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what initially sparked the altercation inside the bar. Further details about the investigation and the bond hearing for the suspect have not been released.