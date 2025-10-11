2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Maryland bar parking lot: police

article

The Brief A shooting in Leonardtown resulted from a fight at Action Lounge and Billiards, police say. Two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from witnesses.



A fight at Action Lounge and Billiards escalated into a shooting in the bar and pool hall's parking lot that left two people injured.

What we know:

The altercation reportedly began inside Action Lounge and Billiards before moving to the parking lot where shots were fired, according to police. St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after receiving reports of a large fight around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

While en route to the call, deputies were told that shots had been fired. Police arrived to find the crowd dispersing. Two victims later appeared at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Detective Warren Forinash is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact him at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or via email. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Solvers.