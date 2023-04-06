Suspect caught on camera ramming tow truck into Prince George's County restaurant

Prince George's County police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera ramming his tow truck into a restaurant.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Colebrooke Dr. on Tuesday around 1:25 a.m. Employees said the suspect had been upset over an order and started causing physical damage to the restaurant.

The suspect then assaulted an employee who attempted to intervene. After leaving the restaurant, the suspect rammed his tow truck into the business before fleeing the scene, which was caught on camera by witnesses.

The employee suffered minor injuries during the altercation. Police say this remains a very active investigation.