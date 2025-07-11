Suspect arrested in shooting death of 3-year-old girl, DC police say

The Brief A man accused in a shooting that left a three-year-old girl dead in D.C. has been arrested. The suspect is 24-year-old Charles Rucker of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.



D.C. Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a three-year-old girl in Southeast.

What we know:

D.C. Police Chief Pamela A. Smith announced on Friday that a man has been arrested for the weekend shooting that left a three-year-old girl dead.

The suspect is 24-year-old Charles Rucker of Southeast, D.C. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Rucker is accused in the death of Honesty Cheadle, who police say was sitting in a car with family members around 3 a.m.

"We know today's news does not make you whole again. Nothing we can do will be able to fill the void of that bond but we hope today's arrest brings some measure of comfort to your family," Chief Smith said.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the girl to a local hospital where she was treated for critical injuries.

On July 7, police reported that the little girl died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began shooting on the block and the gunfire hit a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.