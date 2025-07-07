3-year-old girl shot, killed while sitting in parked car with family: DC police

The Brief A three-year-old girl was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked car with family members, police say. The shooting took place in the early morning hours on Saturday. No suspect information has been released at this time and police are continuing to investigate.



D.C. police are investigating after a three-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the girl to a local hospital where she was treated for critical injuries.

On July 7, police reported that the little girl died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle.

Dig deeper:

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began shooting on the block and the gunfire hit a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.

"This is a tragedy for Honesty’s family and our entire city, and I express my deepest condolences to her loved ones as they cope with such an unimaginable loss," Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said. "Our detectives are working hard, pursuing several leads, and will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.