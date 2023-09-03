18-year-old shot, killed in Loudoun County, suspect in custody

A suspect was arrested in a fatal shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept.1, deputies were called to the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found 18-year-old Alex Omar Cartagena Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaylin E. O’Brien Sunday afternoon. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

O’Brien was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

"The arrest followed exhaustive efforts by our detectives, deputies, crime scene personnel, and analysts who worked tirelessly to make an arrest in the murder of Alex Omar Cartagena Jr., said Sheriff Mike Chapman. "It’s always tragic to see young lives taken in this way," he added.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919.



