Fatal shooting under investigation in Loudoun County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Sterling, that left one man dead.

Loudoun County Sheriffs in the area of the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling around10:33 p.m. Friday night, for a report of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 