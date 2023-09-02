Fatal shooting under investigation in Loudoun County

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Sterling, that left one man dead.

Loudoun County Sheriffs in the area of the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling around10:33 p.m. Friday night, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.