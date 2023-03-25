Suspect arrested in deadly Fairfax County apartment shooting

article

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a Fairfax County apartment on Saturday morning.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded just before 8:00 a.m. to a shooting in the 10400 block of Viera Lane in Fairfax.

Police say that a family member, who was inside the apartment, called police and reported hearing a gunshot in the living room.

After going to explore, the family member found the victim with a gunshot wound to their upper body, and noticed the suspect fleeing the apartment.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the suspect was known to the residents inside the apartment, but they did not elaborate further on their relations.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

They say that the victim and the suspect were both inside the apartment in the time prior to the shooting.

The suspect, who police say is a man, was taken into custody around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators have not announced charges in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.