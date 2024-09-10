Suspect allegedly punches, pulls knife on female victim in domestic-related assault in Maryland

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a violent assault against a woman in Maryland.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hawthorne Road in La Plata for the report of a domestic-related assault on September 7 at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim reported she left her residence to take some items outside when the suspect, Edwin Geovany Argueta-Tobar, 34, of Waldorf, approached her from behind, pulled her, punched her several times in her face, and held a knife to her stomach.

According to the victim, Argueta-Tobar had been hiding outside the victim’s residence to attack her. The suspect fled before police arrival in a blue and black Nissan passenger car which had initially been parked out of view of the victim.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Argueta-Tobar is a Hispanic male, 5’10", 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Argueta-Tobar’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-932-2222 or 9-1-1.