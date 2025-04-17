Surveillance video shows suspects trespassing at zoo in Virginia

The Brief Surveillance video captured a number of individuals trespassing at Virginia zoo, NOVA Wild. Officials are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. According to NOVA Wild, an unknown suspect drove two zoo vehicles on the property, causing damage to one.



What we know:

Fairfax County police officers responded to Nova Wild, located at 1228 Hunter Mill Rd in Vienna, for the report of a trespassing incident on April 15, at 10:15 p.m.

Police say they received a report that an unknown suspect was on the property and had driven two zoo vehicles on the property, causing damage to one.

What they're saying:

Nova Wild shared the surveillance video on their Facebook page and asked for assistance identifying the "vandals." Full statement below:

"Help Us Identify Vandals at NOVA Wild Zoo!

Last night, our beloved zoo was broken into by a group of delinquents who vandalized and damaged several of our animal exhibits, including our capybaras. They also gained access to our work vehicles and continued to joyride throughout the park, causing chaos and destruction.

We’ve worked tirelessly to create a safe and enjoyable environment for our animals and guests, and this senseless act is a huge setback for us. We need your help to identify the specific individual and the three others involved in this incident!

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious last night, please reach out to us. Your support means the world to us during this difficult time.

Please SHARE this post to help spread the word! Together, we can protect our community and our animals. Thank you!

Anyone with any information on the incident or the individuals involved is asked to contact police.