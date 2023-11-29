Surveillance video shows gunman suspected of killing man outside Hyattsville nightclub: police

Newly released surveillance video shows the gunman police say shot and killed a man outside a Hyattsville nightclub.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on October 19 in the parking lot of Gee's Nightclub on 52nd Avenue.

Officers say 44-year-old Kevin Jason Paul of Silver Spring was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kevin Jason Paul (Photo via Elva Paul)

In the video released by Prince George's County officials, a dark-colored sedan, believed to be a newer-model Toyota Corolla, can be seen driving down the street and making a U-turn. The driver turns off the car’s headlights and parks before exiting the vehicle and firing the shots that struck and killed Paul.

The driver can be seen getting back into the car and driving off.

Paul's mother told FOX 5 that he had an 18-year-old son and worked as a car mechanic.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.