Surveillance video of 'person of interest' released by Arlington police in Ballston murder

The Arlington County Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest seen on surveillance footage in connection to a Ballston murder that occurred in January 2020.

Officers found a male victim, later identified as Scott Ratigan, with upper body trauma on Jan. 17, 2020, just after 5:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 800 block of North Randolph Street in Ballston. Dispatch audio recordings say the apartment smelled of bleach.

Dispatch audio says there were four people in the apartment and at least initially no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4180.

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).