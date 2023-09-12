Surveillance photos released of 3 credit card theft suspects in Montgomery County

Authorities have released surveillance photos of three fraud suspects in Montgomery County and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Police say they received a report on June 17 from a victim stating her credit cards were stolen out of her wallet in the Olney area. The credit cards have since been fraudulently used at several stores in Montgomery Mall.

According to police, a Poolesville victim reported a theft from their vehicle, where the suspects stole the victim’s credit cards and an undetermined amount of cash on Friday, August 11. Those credit cards were also fraudulently used at several stores in Montgomery Mall. Surveillance video has been released of the three suspects involved.

The first suspect is described as a male, medium build, in his late teens to early twenties, with short hair, and tattoos covering his left forearm. The second suspect is described as a thin build male, with his hair styled in a bun, wearing black jeans, and a white zip-up jacket. The third suspect is described as a thin build male, in his mid-teens to early twenties, of a brown skin tone, with black hair that is shaved on the sides with a ponytail at the top, facial hair on his chin and mustache, and a large tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.