Surveillance camera captures thief stealing from customer at Cubano’s Restaurant in Bethesda: police

Montgomery County Police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera stealing from a customer at a popular Bethesda restaurant.

Police say the theft happened Wednesday, August 16 at Cubano's Restaurant in the 4900 block of Cordell Avenue.

It was around 8 p.m. when a man entered the restaurant, immediately walked to the back, and grabbed a customer's purse that was hanging on a rack before entering the bathroom.

The purse was later found inside the bathroom missing cash, personal items and property.

The suspect is described as an approximately 30-year-old man, with a thin build, wearing a gray t-shirt.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-8477.