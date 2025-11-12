Supreme Court extends order blocking full SNAP payments

The Brief The Supreme Court extended an order blocking full SNAP benefits for millions of recipients. Last week, the Trump administration announced it would partially fund SNAP following two federal judges' rulings. The Department of Agriculture previously released the adjusted SNAP amounts beneficiaries would receive.



The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended an order blocking full SNAP payments. The SNAP food aid program helps 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

President Donald Trump's administration cut off funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after October because of the ongoing government shutdown.

The order will expire just before midnight Thursday.

On Monday, the Senate passed legislation to reopen the government with a plan that would include refilling SNAP funds. Speaker Mike Johnson told members of the House to return to Washington, D.C. to consider the deal some Senate Democrats made with Republicans.

The pace at which SNAP benefits are distributed to recipients if the Supreme Court orders that full payments be made would vary by state.

Trump ordered to partially fund SNAP food aid benefits

Dig deeper:

On Oct. 31, the Trump administration complied with a pair of rulings by federal judges who stated that the federal government must provide at least partial funding for SNAP.

The ruling stated that SNAP recipients would receive up to 65% of their regular benefits and that the Trump administration must fund the program fully for November, even if it required using funds the government said need to be maintained in case of emergencies elsewhere.

On Nov. 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the reduced SNAP allotments for beneficiaries .

The Associated Press reported that the Supreme Court agreed to pause that order, while an appeals court said Monday that full funding should restart — and that requirement is set to begin on Tuesday night unless the high court takes action again.

How can I apply for SNAP benefits?

What you can do:

To qualify for SNAP benefits, individuals must apply in the state where they currently live and must meet certain requirements, including resource and income limits. SNAP income and resource limits are updated annually.

Additionally, there are special SNAP rules for households with older or disabled family members, according to the USDA.