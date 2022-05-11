Supreme Court Leak: Protests continue as Justices prepare for first meeting since leak

Just hours after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, protests took place outside the Supreme Court.

Thursday will be the first time the nine will meet face to face with no clerks, staff, or cameras allowed inside.

RELATED: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reported leaked draft opinion shows

While we don’t know what they will speak about, one has to think they will discuss the monumental draft leak.

It’s also the first time they’ll meet behind an unscalable fence.

The justices will gather for their private conference Thursday morning where they will sit and have those conversations, alone.

This, as protestors across the country and in DC continue to put pressure on the judges.

"I believe that the right to life is the most fundamental, most basic right," said Mauracio Leone, a pro-life human rights activist.

"Without life there is no liberty, without life there is no freedom and without life there is no pursuit of happiness."

"We need to get involved in a mass movement that will allow access to abortion on demand, because it is an essential part of healthcare," said Taylor Young, an organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Meanwhile, the faucet continues to leak within the Supreme Court, with no sign the judges plan to change course.

Politico reporting that as of Tuesday night there was no dissenting draft opinions that have made their way around, indicating five justices still plan to overturn the 50-year precedent.

"No matter what they do they’re in a Catch 22," said nurse and activist, Amy Yount.

"If they change their minds then they’re showing that there can be exposed to public pressure and that that can work."

Attorney General Merrick Garland also directing the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the Supreme Court justices as protests pop up outside their homes.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asking Fairfax County Police to create a security perimeter around the homes of justices in the commonwealth, however the Board of Supervisors says there are obvious first and fourth amendment concerns there, but they stand ready to take action if needed.

After Thursday’s conference the court plans to release a list of cases they will hear or not, next Monday at 9:30AM.

We could also know as early as Thursday or Friday on whether the justices plan to announce opinions sometime next week.