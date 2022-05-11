Department of Justice orders extra support to keep US Supreme Court safe

Government officials in D.C. are taking extra steps to ensure the security of the Supreme Court amid concerns about protesters and demonstrations.

The Department of Justice released a statement on Wednesday that said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices."

The statement also indicates that the U.S. Marshals Service has been ordered to assist the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police with keeping the Court safe.

Read the full statement below:

"Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices. The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police." — Anthony Coley, Director and Senior Advisor to the Attorney General

The move to ensure the security of the Supreme Court comes as increasing demonstrations in support of abortion rights have been taking place across the U.S. and D.C. region. The protests are in response to a leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appears to strike down Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Last week, the Supreme Court erected a tall security fence around the building to help with keeping it safe.