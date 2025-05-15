Supreme Court to hear birthright citizenship challenge

The Brief Supreme Court considers birthright citizenship case. Trump administration seeks policy enforcement in some states. Legal experts debate constitutional interpretation.



The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the Trump administration’s challenge to the 14th Amendment, which guarantees birthright citizenship.

Since early Thursday morning, crowds have gathered outside the court, with some waiting in line since Tuesday night to attend the proceedings.

The case centers on whether federal judges have the authority to issue nationwide injunctions— a legal tool frequently used in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship and other issues.

In January, Trump signed an executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally or are not permanent residents.

Supreme Court reviews citizenship

Birthright citizenship has been in place for more than a century, with exceptions for children of foreign diplomats and members of invading forces.

Originally, the amendment was critical in securing citizenship rights for Black Americans following the Civil War.

Earlier this year, a group of pregnant women from Maryland - joined by plaintiffs from across the country - filed a federal lawsuit challenging the order.

Judges swiftly blocked its implementation, prompting the Trump administration to petition the Supreme Court to allow the policy to take effect in some states while legal battles continue elsewhere.

Opponents argue the policy could leave many children in legal limbo.

Legal experts have debated the administration’s interpretation of the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof," with some arguing it hinges on an individual’s political allegiance to the United States.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Maryland judge becomes second to block Trump’s birthright citizenship order

READ THE Fourteenth Amendment

Section 1

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Section 2

Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed. But when the right to vote at any election for the choice of electors for President and Vice-President of the United States, Representatives in Congress, the Executive and Judicial officers of a State, or the members of the Legislature thereof, is denied to any of the male inhabitants of such State, being twenty-one years of age, and citizens of the United States, or in any way abridged, except for participation in rebellion, or other crime, the basis of representation therein shall be reduced in the proportion which the number of such male citizens shall bear to the whole number of male citizens twenty-one years of age in such State.

Section 3

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Section 4

The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned. But neither the United States nor any State shall assume or pay any debt or obligation incurred in aid of insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or any claim for the loss or emancipation of any slave; but all such debts, obligations and claims shall be held illegal and void.

Section 5

The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

MORE DETAILS on Congress.gov