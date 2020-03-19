Support small DMV businesses by ordering takeout, delivery from these places
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Restaraunts across D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been especially impacted amid the coronavirus outbreak as people are urged to stay inside and practice social distancing.
You can support your local businesses by ordering curbside service, takeout and delivery during these unprecedented times.
Here's a list of businesses still serving the communtiy:
The District:
- Roaming Rooster in Northeast offers delivery through Postmates, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
- Shaw's Tavern is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services.
- W. Millar & Co Catering is offering contact-free delivery of groceries and prepared meals in the D.C. area.
Maryland:
- Cugini's Restaurant & Bar is offering carryout, curbside and delivery services. They are also filling growlers and selling craft cans to-go.
- The Grilled Oyster Co. is offering its full menu as curbside carryout.
- Milk & Honey Cafe in D.C. and Maryland are now offering takeout and delivery. They're also providing free breakfast provided to stay-at-home kids during public health crisis.
- Music Cafe in Damascus is offering curbside pick-up for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Virginia:
- Blue Ridge Seafood in Gainsille is offering curbside pick-up and delivery services.
- Big Buns offers curbside pickup and delivery for lunch and dinner.
- First Down Sports Bar & Grill in Ballston is open for delivery and carry-out meals. Call ahead to place an order!
- Troy's Italian Kitchen in Arlington offers takeout and delivery services. They're also giving away ten free meals daily.
- Liberty Tavern in Clarendon is offering takeout and delivery of meals from 4-8 p.m.
