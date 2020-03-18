DC Council approves alcohol delivery, takeout during COVID-19 closings
article
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC Council has passed emergency legislation to offer relief to businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants and bars in the District can now offer alcohol in take-out and delivery orders.
This includes closed containers of beer, wine and spirits as long as the beverages are ordered with at least one food item.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Businesses must register with the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration beforehand and it's up to the delivery drivers to make a "reasonable effort" to verify a person's age.
Delivery is only allowed in the District between 7 a.m. and midnight.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
This story first appeared on DCist.