DC Council approves alcohol delivery, takeout during COVID-19 closings

article

The DC Council has passed emergency legislation to offer relief to businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants and bars in the District can now offer alcohol in take-out and delivery orders.

This includes closed containers of beer, wine and spirits as long as the beverages are ordered with at least one food item.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Businesses must register with the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration beforehand and it's up to the delivery drivers to make a "reasonable effort" to verify a person's age.

Delivery is only allowed in the District between 7 a.m. and midnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This story first appeared on DCist.