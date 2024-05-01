Sunny Wednesday in DC region with highs near 85; Dense Fog Advisory for areas to the west

Rain showers will clear Wednesday, giving way to sunshine and warm temperatures across the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we’ll see sunny skies and highs into the mid-80s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for portions of northwest and western Virginia. Visibility has been reduced to about one quarter mile or less in some areas. The low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Grenda says some areas could see some very isolated showers this afternoon, but most of the area should remain clear. Calm winds around 5 mph after midnight.

A hot Thursday with temperatures around 90 degrees and a mostly sunny Friday with highs near 80 degrees. A chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 60s.