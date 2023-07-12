Dry conditions around the D.C. region with hot temperatures in the upper-80s to the mid-90s Wednesday.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says high temperatures will reach 94 degrees by the afternoon.

We'll see below normal humidity for mid-July Wednesday, with temperatures becoming hotter and more humid Thursday and into the weekend.

The chance for isolated thunderstorms will also return Thursday and continue into the weekend.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday for Washington, D.C. and much of the surrounding area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Sunny, hot Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s; Code Orange Air Quality Alert

This means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups - including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Taylor says the alert was triggered – not by wildfire smoke – but by ground-level ozone.