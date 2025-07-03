Sunny, dry stretch expected through Fourth of July weekend in DC region

The Brief Sunny, dry weather will continue through the Fourth of July weekend in D.C. Highs near 90 degrees are expected Thursday with lower morning humidity. Humidity rises Sunday, bringing storm chances early next week.



Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected to continue across the Washington, D.C., region through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, offering ideal conditions for outdoor celebrations.

Comfortable start to holiday weekend

What we know:

Highs near 90 degrees are forecast for Thursday, but a drop in humidity overnight should bring a more comfortable start to the day, according to FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.

Grenda said Thursday marks the beginning of a pleasant stretch of dry, sunny weather extending through the weekend.

Storm chance next week

Humidity is expected to gradually increase by Sunday, bringing a chance of showers or storms early next week.

