Skies are clearing across the D.C. region on Friday as Hurricane Erin drifts farther out to sea, leaving behind a stretch of sunny, dry weather.

The storm brought large waves and gusty winds to the beaches in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, but spared the area from direct impact.

Humidity drops significantly on Friday, with below-average highs in the low to mid-80s and a welcome break from the recent muggy stretch. The comfortable conditions are expected to hold through the weekend.

We could see a stray shower as a cold front approaches Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the region will stay dry.

Looking ahead, next week brings an early fall preview, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny, breezy weekend ahead as Hurricane Erin pulls away from East Coast