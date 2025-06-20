Summer solstice: What to know about the longest day of the year

The Brief Summer solstice returns with peak sunshine throughout the Northern Hemisphere. On the day of the summer solstice, the sun appears at its highest elevation.



Friday, June 20, is the longest first day of the year north of the equator, where the solstice marks the start of astronomical summer. On the opposite side of the Southern Hemisphere, where it is the shortest day of the year and winter will start.

The word "solstice" is derived from the Latin words "sol" for sun and "stitium" meaning "pause" or "stop." The solstice is the end of the sun’s annual march higher in the sky, when it makes its longest, highest arc.

According to the Associated Press, the Earth's axis is either tilted toward or away from the sun for the majority of the year. During the solstices, this tilt is at its highest elevation, and days and nights are at their most unequal.

During the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, the upper half of the earth is tilted toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22.

Does summer solstice impact temperature?

According to the National Weather Service, the longest day of the year is typically not the warmest day of said year. This is due to a lag between the longest day and warmest average.

Essentially, the lag in temperature occurs because the earth's surface and atmosphere continue to receive more energy than just what it receives from the sun.