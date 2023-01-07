Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC

A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.

READ MORE: Juvenile boy shot, killed in Northeast DC; Police search for 2 juveniles in connection

Once there, the officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Steffen Brathwaite, 16, of Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, several years after the shooting, MPD officials announced that 22-year-old Bernard Eddy, of Suitland, Maryland was arrested for the deadly shooting.

READ MORE: DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'

Eddy is charged with first degree murder while armed.

Police have not indicated his bond status.