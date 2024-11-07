Commanders to hand out burgundy towels as Steelers come to town

article

Washington Commanders fans will have something special to wave on Sunday as they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium.

As the Commanders (7-2) look to extend their three-game winning streak, fans entering the stadium at the 1:00 p.m. kickoff will be handed burgundy rally towels — a direct response to the well-known Steelers "Terrible Towels."

The idea for the burgundy towels came from Washington football legend Brian Mitchell. Earlier this week, Mitchell called on the team to counter the Steelers fans who travel with their yellow towels, hoping to add a wave of burgundy and gold to the atmosphere at Northwest Stadium.

"I need whoever the powers that be — I need you all to get burgundy towels to every fan coming into the stadium," Mitchell said, underscoring the need to keep the Commanders’ presence strong. "We know the Steelers are going to come with their yellow, so we're going to mix them together. It’s going to be burgundy and gold all through the stadium."

On Wednesday, the Commanders sent an email to fans, announcing the towel giveaway with an exciting message: "These giveaways steel the show! We’ll be handing out limited-edition rally towels and Salute to Service hats presented by Verizon this Sunday for our game against the Steelers. Let’s Command Our House and create a homefield advantage by packing Northwest Stadium with burgundy."

With a surging Steelers team coming off a bye week, the Commanders are hoping to use these towels to level up the energy in their house.