Juvenile boy shot, killed in Northeast DC; Police search for 2 juveniles in connection

A juvenile boy is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not far from Brookland Middle School and Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.

Responding officers at the scene found a juvenile boy who had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim, or released his age.

After the shooting, police released a lookout for two juvenile boys in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not indicated a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.