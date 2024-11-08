Expand / Collapse search

Hot Heat Sneakers robbed in smash and grab

Published  November 8, 2024 12:49pm EST
LARGO, Md. - A sneaker shop in Maryland says they were hit overnight by thieves. 

Hot Heat Sneakers in Largo Plaza was robbed overnight, just over a year after they were robbed of $7,000 worth of merchandise in October of 2023. 

FOX 5 DC's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with the parents of the store's co-owners, who say the store may not survive this latest robbery. 

Security told FOX 5 DC that the robbery happened around 1:30am, when three suspects cut through the bars to the store and one suspect went through. The suspects allegedly pulled a car up to the window and loaded what they had stolen. 

FOX 5 DC has reached out to Prince George's Police Department but have not heard back. 


 