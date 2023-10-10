Sugarloaf Mountain reopens following burglary with new security upgrades, park hours

Frederick County's Sugarloaf Mountain reopened Tuesday with new hours and upgraded security features after being closed following a burglary at the property's Strong Mansion over the summer.

The mountain and park area in Dickerson, Maryland have traditionally been a popular destination for hikers and sightseers.

On August 19, authorities say someone smashed a glass door at the mansion and attempted to get inside. The person cut themselves on the glass and fled the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sugarloaf Mountain

New security cameras have been installed at locations on the Stronghold property since the burglary, the owners said online. All vehicles entering the property will be photographed and visitors will no longer be allowed to park in the crossroads or "square."

Park hours are now from 8 a.m. to sunset, and the front gate will close at 4 p.m. Any vehicles on the property after closing time will be towed. Also, directional traffic control spikes have been installed to keep vehicles from traveling the wrong way up the mountain exit road.

A complete list of changes has been posted online.