Suspect injured in Sugarloaf Mountain burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary at Sugarloaf Mountain Strong Mansion in Frederick County.

According to authorities, a suspect used an object, possibly a rock, to strike a glass door from the outside Saturday morning. Police believe the suspect reached in through the hole in the glass, attempting to unlock the door, but lacerated their hand or arm in the process and fled the scene.

Responding deputies located broken glass and were able to collect some physical evidence at the scene including "swabs" of the suspect’s blood for possible DNA identification.

Authorities say Stronghold Incorporated, closed access to the Stronghold property until further notice.

"The Stronghold property will be closed to the public until further notice. Stronghold Incorporated will focus on providing for and reassessing the security needs for the entirety of the Stronghold property," said John Webster, President of Stronghold Board of Trustees. "We appreciate your understanding and patience at this time."