Sue Palka’s last day full of honors, laughs and tears as she says goodbye after legendary career

Sue Palka's heartfelt farewell speech
Sue Palka says thank you to FOX 5's viewers, her family, the evening crew, and everyone who helped her along her journey.
WASHINGTON - It was an emotional day at WTTG as Sue Palka, the legendary meteorologist who has been delivering forecasts at the station for over 36 years, took part in her final newscast.
The day began with a surprise from Tucker and Caitlin who visited Sue and her family Wednesday morning at home! They popped a bottle of champagne and delivered honors from the governors of both Maryland and Virginia.
There were plenty of memorable moments from over the years to look back on from Sue's career – from her coverage of blizzards and storms, to solar eclipses, to presidential events! And there were plenty of funny moments, laughs and emotions along the way too!
LEGENDARY WTTG CHIEF METEOROLOGIST SUE PALKA WILL SUNSET WEATHER DUTIES, BUT REMAIN KEY MEMBER OF FOX 5 TEAM
Governor Larry Hogan shares special message with Sue Palka
Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan thanked Sue and wished good luck as she steps back from her duties in the Weather Center.
Later in the day FOX 5 announced that the station's Weather Center would be named after Sue. Before signing off for the last time, she gave us a look at her final forecast.
Before the end of the newscast, Sue's family joined her as she said her goodbyes in an emotional farewell speech -- thanking everyone who helped her along the way!
FOX 5 names weather center after legendary meteorologist Sue Palka
A final farewell to the incomparable Sue Palka. Thanks for the memories!
The Good Day DC team sends Sue Palka off with a touching tribute.
Even after 36 years, we all wish there was more! And lucky for us – there is! While she won't be with us on-air every day – Sue will still be a part of the FOX 5 family and will be making appearances on-air and doing some fun feature reporting!
A bright spot on even the rainiest days – Sue, we love you, and we'll miss you!
FOX 5's evening crew salutes Sue with a special rendition of "We Don't Talk About Sue, No."
Sue Palka's family visits her at work on her last day
"It was a great, great journey at FOX 5," Sue Palka said in front of her family and the green (weather) she's called home for 36 years. "I'll treasure the memories."