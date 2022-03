After 36 years, the incomparable Sue Palka is signing off Wednesday night for the last time.

SALUTE TO SUE PALKA: A LOOK BACK AT MEMORABLE MOMENTS WITH FOX 5 DC

Our dear legendary meteorologist is saying goodbye to the FOX 5 Weather team and our loyal viewers – It's been a remarkable run.

Advertisement

At 10:15 p.m., Sue will deliver her final weather forecast. Tune in above!