Sucker-punch suspect linked to two other Metro assaults

Brandon Green, the man accused of sucker-punching a tourist at the Columbia Heights Metro Station, was arrested on Monday.

Metro Transit Police believe the 35-year-old may have attacked two other people at other stops along the Red Line for no reason at all.

Green allegedly punched a person in the face on Jan. 20 at the Van Ness Station and two days later, investigators believe he slapped someone else near the escalator at the Columbia Heights Station.

Brandon Green, 35 Photo via Metro Transit Police

An Argentinian tourist, who goes by @Philip_DT on X, said that he didn't say a word to warrant the assault and that it happened during his first week in Washington, D.C.

Philip told FOX 5 that on Jan. 8 he was at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Station with his wife when they noticed a guy who Philip claims was behaving erratically. Philip said he and his wife moved away and got on the Metro.

Green got on the same train, and as he was getting off at the Columbia Heights stop, he allegedly sucker-punched Philip.

Metro Transit Police announced Thursday that Green is now facing new simple assault charges in addition to the felony assault charge from the incident with Philip.