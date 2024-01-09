Metro rider claims he was sucker punched getting off train at Columbia Heights station

The Metro Transit Police Department is trying to find a rider who claims he was sucker punched in the face as he was getting off the train Monday.

The alleged victim, who goes by @Philip_DT on X, said that he didn't say a word to warrant the assault and that it happened during his first week in Washington, D.C.

"I'm going to be fine. Nothing seems to be broken, but my wife is totally freaked out," the post, which has over 5 million views, states.

Photo via @Philip_DT on X.

D.C.'s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah reached out to "Philip" on X to offer him assistance.

A spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department told FOX 5 that officers have been "working throughout the afternoon to make contact with the individual in order to investigate the incident."

Philip told FOX 5 on Wednesday afternoon that he's shaken up after the incident.

He is visiting the District from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and says he rides Metro trains five days a week but has never seen or experienced anything like this before.

On Monday evening, Philip said he was at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Station with his wife. They noticed a guy who Philip claims was behaving erratically. Philip and his wife moved away and then got on the Metro.

The man also got on the same train and as he was getting off at the Columbia Heights stop, the attacker allegedly sucker-punched Philip.

He started bleeding and when Philip said he approached WMATA staff about the incident – asking what to do – he said they weren't helpful and didn't even offer tissues, so he could clean himself up.

Eventually, he said, he was let into a restroom by employees.

Philip said he had been waiting nearly 30 minutes for Metro Transit Police to arrive, so he ended up just leaving and filing a report the next day.

In addition, Philip said he and his wife noticed people jumping the turnstiles, not paying for their fare, and he doesn't believe that cultivates a safe environment.

WMATA told FOX 5 this investigation is ongoing and in a statement said, "This type of crime is unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to identify the perpetrator."

The agency said that it has increased patrols across stations and crime has dropped 26% between February and September 2023.

Check out Philip's post below:

