Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials

Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County.

The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in class talking about the situation.

The school’s principal, Kathy Perriello, said the jokes made allegedly referred to slavery and disabled persons. She said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the list of eligible substitutes for any County school while the investigation is active. Perriello also said a video of the incident was recorded by a student.

"This behavior is not only unacceptable, but it is offensive and inappropriate. The adults in our school community come to work each day, ready to support all our students, no matter their ethnicity or background," Perriello said in a letter to the school community. "Every student should feel welcomed and supported at our school, and the expectation is that all adults in our building support an all-inclusive atmosphere. It is important for our students to feel accepted and know our teachers and staff support them both academically and personally."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the school at 301-753-1753.