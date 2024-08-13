Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated a stun gun that was crafted to look like an iPhone, officials said Tuesday.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the fake phone was seized by agents from a carry-on bag at a Reagan National Airport checkpoint.

Stun gun disguised as iPhone confiscated at Reagan National Airport (Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson@TSA_Northeast)

On their website, the agency says "tasers, stun guns, and electro-shock weapons must be transported in a manner that renders the device inoperable from accidental discharge."

Last week, a Silver Spring woman was cited after officers intercepted a loaded gun among her carry-on items. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000. According to their website, TSA officers have confiscated 26 guns at Reagan National checkpoints so far this year.