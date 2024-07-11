Study finds toxic metals in tampons, but experts say it's not time to panic

The FDA is reviewing a study that found toxic metals in tampons.

U.C. Berkely researchers tested a total of 30 different tampons, both organic and non-organic from 14 different brands.

According to a study published by Environmental International, all contained measurable concentrations of at least 16 different metals.

The new findings have the potential to get people worried but experts say it is not time for concern.

"This is cause for concern but not panic. I think the biggest conclusion we should draw from this is that more research is needed," MedStar Washington Hospital Center Dr. Mary Melancon said on FOX 5 this morning.

"We plan to evaluate the study closely, and take any action warranted to safeguard the health of consumers who use these products," the FDA said in a statement to FOX 5 D.C. on July 10.