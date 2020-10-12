Study: Black officers more likely to be disciplined than white counterparts

A new study from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business shows Black police officers are nearly twice as likely to be disciplined for misconduct than their white counterparts, even when the number of allegations are statistically equal.

The study looked at data from three large cities; Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Chicago.

"Black officers were significantly more likely to be punished or disciplined for misconduct than their white counterparts," said Sheryl Walter, assistant professor in the Kelley School.

Conclusions drawn in the study strongly mirror claims in an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the Prince George's County Police Department discriminates against Black and Latino officers.

In a report revealed this summer as evidence in the case, a law enforcement expert concluded minority officers have complaints upheld against them at twice the rate of white officers. The report also states that minority officers are three times more likely to be fired than their white colleagues.

"It has a lot to do with I believe racial biases and pretty much when you look at the structure of the department the ones that are making the decisions, the decision-makers for Internal Affairs all the way on up the chief. They're all white males for the most part," said Joe Perez, president of the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association, a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The county has not commented substantively on the lawsuit since it is ongoing.

This summer former police chief Hank Stawinksi resigned. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks replaced him with Hector Velez, who is serving as interim chief.