Students return to Edmund Burke School following shooting that left several injured

Students returned to the Edmund Burke School in D.C. Wednesday almost two weeks after a terrifying shooting in the area left four people injured and the suspected gunman dead.

Edmund Burke School

The shooting happened on Friday, April 22 at about 3:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of Van Ness Street in the Northwest near the school building.

The 23-year-old suspected gunman, Raymond Spencer, was found dead in a fifth-floor bathroom of an apartment building on Van Ness Street after investigators say he appeared to take his own life as officers were closing in. Investigators say firearms and ammunition were found in the apartment.

Bullets from the shooting struck the building and shattered glass on the school's campus. The school was closed to allow students and families time to recover from the incident.

Emotional support and counseling services for students were made available.

All the victims are expected to survive.