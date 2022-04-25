Police chief discuses Northwest DC shooting; school remains closed, bullet damage left behind

The Edmund Burke School remains closed Monday to allow students and families another day to decompress following Friday's terrifying shootings that left four injured and the suspected gunman dead.

Emotional support and counseling services for students traumatized by the gun violence and large police presence are available.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick visited the scene of the shootings Monday morning and found bullet holes and shattered glass among the damage that remains from the spray of gunfire.

Residents say they are unnerved by the recent rise in violence, Alnwick says. At this point, police say the shootings appeared to be random.

The four victims -- a 54-year-old man retired police officer, a woman in her 30's, a woman in her mid-60s and a 12-year-old girl -- are all expected to survive.

The 23-year-old suspected gunman, Raymond Spencer, was found dead in a fifth-floor bathroom of an apartment building on Van Ness Street after investigators say he appeared to take his own life as officers were closing in.

It appears he shot from the fifth floor apartment where he was found dead. Alnwick reports that detectives said there were six firearms and little else in the apartment besides a mattress. They described a "sniper type setup" with a tripod and rifle, Alnwick, adding he was firing indiscriminately at people walking below. His motives are still unclear.

Investigators say the shooting was recorded and posted on an online message board. Alnwick reports he also had a residence in Fairfax County but police did not find any relatives there.

Violent crime in D.C. is up 25 percent from last year. this was one of four shootings in the city on Friday. another shooting was reported Saturday. Alnwick says at least eight people were injured and two killed over the weekend.