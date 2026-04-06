The Brief Students return to class after three seniors were killed in a crash. Counselors are on campus as the community continues to grieve. Investigators say speed may have been a factor, but the crash remains under review.



Students at Spotsylvania High School returned to class Monday facing a difficult first day back after three seniors were killed in a car crash during spring break.

What we know:

Counselors and support staff will be on campus throughout the day as students continue to process the loss of 18‑year‑old Antonio Rubsam, 17‑year‑old Kyle Derby and 17‑year‑old Dylan Stanley. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says all three were preparing to graduate in a few months.

READ MORE: 3 Spotsylvania High School seniors tragically killed in crash on Lewiston Road

Deputies said the crash occurred just before midnight on March 27 along the 5300 block of Lewiston Road, when the car the teens were in struck a tree. Investigators said speed may have been a factor, though the crash remains under investigation.

A memorial has grown near the crash site in the days since, filled with flowers, photos and handwritten messages from classmates and friends.

School leaders urged parents to check in with their children and give them space to talk about what they’re feeling. The district said counseling services will remain available as the community continues to grieve and as details about memorial services are finalized.

READ MORE: 'We all lost part of ourselves:' Family remembers Spotsylvania teens killed in crash

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Students return to school after deaths of 3 Spotsylvania High School seniors in crash