'We all lost part of ourselves:' Family remembers Spotsylvania teens killed in crash

The Brief Three Spotsylvania High School seniors — Kyle Derby, Antonio Rubsam, and Dylan Stanley — were killed in a crash after their car left the road and struck a tree. Authorities say speed may have been a factor; the teens were close friends and were on their way to Wawa at the time. Family members say the tragedy has "rocked" the community and are urging others to cherish life and remember the boys’ lives.



The family of one of the three Northern Virginia students killed in a car crash spoke to FOX 5, saying the community has been "rocked" by the deaths of the teens who were supposed to graduate this spring.

What we know:

Kyle Derby, Antonio Rubsam and Dylan Stanley were killed late Friday night. The three friends were all seniors at Spotsylvania High School.

Spotsylvania County sheriff’s officials say the car Kyle was driving left the road and struck a tree. All three teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were close childhood friends. Antonio was 18. The other two boys were 17.

Sheriff’s officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

What they're saying:

The father of Antonio Rubsam, one of the boys killed Friday night, spoke with us this afternoon.

"The community was rocked by this, and I’m still in disbelief," said Neil Rubsam. "I want Tony’s memory, Kyle’s memory and Dylan’s memory to live on. I want everybody to understand what happened and not take life for granted."

Neil Rubsam says the teens were on their way to a Wawa when the crash happened.

"Tony was a beautiful kid. His name is Antonio. Some people called him Tony. Some people called him Antonio. We kind of blended it and called him Tonio. He was funny," said Neil Rubsam. "He was that class clown kind of kid, and all his friends were amazing."

"He was my brother, my best friend and everything to me," said Benni, Antonio's brother. "He was always there for me. I love him. It’s sad that he’s gone. Sad that his friends are gone."

"The night of the 27th, Friday night at 11:58, we all lost part of ourselves when that crash happened," said Neil Rubsam. "We just have to cherish the good times and help them live on."