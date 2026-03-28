3 Spotsylvania High School seniors tragically killed in crash on Lewiston Road
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - Three Spotsylvania High School seniors were tragically killed in a crash late Friday night in Spotsylvania County, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
Deputies say the crash happened around 11:46 p.m. on March 27 in the 5300 block of Lewiston Road.
When first responders arrived, they found a single vehicle with three occupants. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say a 2002 Mercedes coupe left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Authorities believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The victims, ages 18, 17 and 17, were all seniors at Spotsylvania High School and were expected to graduate in the coming months.
The backstory:
Next of kin have been notified, and Spotsylvania County Public Schools have been informed of the crash.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the names of the victims.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.