Students return to class across the DMV after weeklong snow break

Most students across the D.C. region are back in classrooms on Wednesday after nearly a week off because of last month’s snowstorm.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says parents say they’re relieved to have kids back in school, but many are now wondering what the extended break means for the academic calendar especially since some districts have more flexibility than others.

Umeh says Fairfax County builds in 10 emergency weather days each year. Monday counted as day four, and officials say crews have been working around the clock to clear campuses, bus loops and sidewalks. For now, the district does not expect to change the end of the school year.

READ MORE: Fallen snow, ice crush cars outside DC elementary school

Prince George’s County, however, has already exceeded its limit. The district builds in five snow days but has used seven. An emergency school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss how to make up the lost time. Options include using Presidents Day or adding days in June. Leaders say they hope to avoid extending the year too far into summer, but more winter weather could force their hand.

In Montgomery County, students also returned after more than a week out. The district says snow days will continue to be traditional closures, not virtual learning days, citing limited device access, the start of a new semester, and the lack of a state‑approved virtual plan.

READ MORE: DC weather: Chance of snow showers returns Friday