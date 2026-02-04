Fallen snow, ice crush cars outside DC elementary school

The Brief Multiple cars were damaged when snow and ice fell from a D.C. elementary school. No one was injured. The persistent snow and ice has caused issues for drivers across the DMV for over a week now.



Falling snow and ice smashed cars on the street outside of an elementary school in Northwest D.C.

What we know:

As snow and ice are still coating the area, some car owners parked at Shepherd Elementary School are dealing with the worst of it.

Snow and ice fell off the school, shattering windshields, crushing roofs, denting hoods.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Overhead view:

SkyFOX went over Shepherd Elementary School on 14th Street, NW, after the snow and ice fell, showing how much of it covered two cars and three SUVs.

Some teachers had parked in the spaces that were impacted.

"It's fortunate nobody was out there. I mean, if a person was out there, it could have been a lot worse than just a crushed car or five crushed cars," Kori Hunter, whose car was damaged, told FOX 5. "I'm just happy for the timing of it, for sure and what's your reaction when you look at that damage, it just looks crazy. I mean, just, just, thankful nobody's hurt."

What's next:

Hunter says he will file a claim with his insurance company.

He says at this time, he’s just happy that his family was not in the car and nobody was hurt.