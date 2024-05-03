Student from Upper Marlboro shot and killed in North Carolina: police

A college student from Upper Marlboro died from gunshot wounds in Durham, North Carolina, according to officials.

Durham police say they responded to a car crash around 3:30 p.m. on April 25. Police found a car had crashed into two parked, empty cars.

The driver, Myles Gresham, 22, was found in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gresham, originally from Upper Marlboro, was a senior business administration major at North Carolina Central University.

"Myles … was a dedicated student with entrepreneurial aspirations. He diligently selected his courses each semester, aiming for a path toward future success," said the university in a statement. "Actively involved in campus life, Myles served as treasurer of the Metro Eagles Club. His friendly nature and enthusiasm for the Wordle game will always bring forth smiles from those who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Officials say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.